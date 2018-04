BRIEF-Level One Bancorp, Inc. Prices Upsized Initial Public Offering

April 20 (Reuters) - Level One Bancorp Inc:

* LEVEL ONE BANCORP, INC. PRICES UPSIZED INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING

* LEVEL ONE BANCORP INC - PRICING OF ITS INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING OF 1.2 MILLION SHARES OF COMMON STOCK AT A PUBLIC OFFERING PRICE OF $28.00 PER SHARE

* LEVEL ONE BANCORP INC - OFFERING WAS UPSIZED FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED OFFERING SIZE OF 1 MILLION SHARES OF COMMON STOCK

* LEVEL ONE BANCORP - SHARES ARE EXPECTED TO BEGIN TRADING ON APRIL 20, 2018 ON NASDAQ GLOBAL SELECT MARKET UNDER TICKER SYMBOL “LEVL.”

* LEVEL ONE BANCORP INC - EXPECTS TO RECEIVE NET PROCEEDS OF APPROXIMATELY $24.1 MILLION FROM OFFERING