April 10 (Reuters) - Level One Bancorp Inc:

* LEVEL ONE BANCORP INC SEES IPO OF 1 MILLION SHARES – SEC FILING

* LEVEL ONE BANCORP INC SAYS CO OFFERING 770,765 SHARES OF CO'S COMMON STOCK, SELLING SHAREHOLDERS ARE OFFERING 229,235 SHARES OF CO'S COMMON STOCK Source text: (bit.ly/2qpFcGr) Further company coverage: