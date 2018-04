BRIEF-Levi Strauss & Co Says Q1 Reported Revenue Up 22 Pct

April 10 (Reuters) - Levi Strauss & Co:

* SAYS Q1 2018 REPORTED REVENUE UP 22% (UP 16% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY) - SEC FILING

* QTRLY NET LOSS OF $19 MLN REFLECTS $136 MLN NON-CASH CHARGE DUE TO CHANGE IN TAX LAW

* RAISED FY 2018 REVENUE GROWTH GUIDANCE TO 6 PERCENT TO 8 PERCENT RANGE IN CONSTANT CURRENCY

* QTRLY NET REVENUES OF $1,344 MILLION VERSUS $1,102 MILLION REPORTED LAST YEAR

* ON A REPORTED BASIS, Q1 GROSS MARGIN WAS 54.9 PERCENT OF REVENUES VERSUS 51.2 PERCENT IN SAME QUARTER OF FISCAL 2017 Source text: (bit.ly/2HaP409)