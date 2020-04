BRIEF-Levi Strauss & Co Withdraws Prior Annual Guidance

April 7 (Reuters) - LEVI STRAUSS & CO:

* LEVI STRAUSS & CO - DUE TO UNCERTAINTY RELATED TO COVID-19, CO WITHDRAWS PRIOR ANNUAL GUIDANCE & IS NOT PROVIDING FURTHER GUIDANCE AT THIS TIME

* LEVI STRAUSS & CO - Q1 GROSS MARGIN 55.7% OF NET REVENUE VERSUS 54.6%

* LEVI STRAUSS & CO - IN THE AMERICAS, Q1 NET REVENUE GREW 4%

* LEVI STRAUSS & CO - IN EUROPE, Q1 NET REVENUE GREW 10% ON REPORTED BASIS, 13% ON CONSTANT-CURRENCY BASIS

* LEVI STRAUSS & CO - IN ASIA, Q1 NET REVENUE FELL 2% ON REPORTED BASIS, 1% ON CONSTANT-CURRENCY BASIS

* LEVI STRAUSS & CO - MID-QUARTER OUTBREAK OF COVID-19 ADVERSELY IMPACTED Q1 NET REVENUE IN ASIA BY ESTIMATED $20 MILLION

* LEVI STRAUSS & CO - IN SHORT TERM, CO IS REDUCING COSTS, CAPITAL SPEND WHILE MANAGING INVENTORY, GROSS MARGIN

* LEVI STRAUSS & CO - CASH AT QUARTER END OF $0.9 BILLION AND TOTAL AVAILABLE LIQUIDITY OF $1.8 BILLION

* LEVI STRAUSS & CO - QUARTER-END TOTAL INVENTORIES DOWN 7%

* LEVI STRAUSS & CO - ALL CO-OPERATED DOORS, ALL BUT 6 FRANCHISEE DOORS HAVE REOPENED IN MAINLAND CHINA, INCLUDING BEACON STORE IN WUHAN

* LEVI STRAUSS & CO - IS IN PROCESS OF CONVERTING STORES IN GUANGZHOU AND CHENGDU FROM FRANCHISE TO COMPANY-OPERATED

* LEVI STRAUSS & CO - ADVERSE IMPACT TO Q2 NET REVENUES, EARNINGS, CASH FLOWS IS EXPECTED TO BE MATERIALLY SIGNIFICANT DUE TO COVID-19

* LEVI STRAUSS & CO - SUSPENDED ITS SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

* LEVI STRAUSS & CO - DECLARED DIVIDENDS PAYABLE IN Q2 OF $0.08/SHARE; WILL REASSESS DIVIDEND PAYMENTS FOR BALANCE OF 2020 AS CIRCUMSTANCES EVOLVE