Jan 17 (Reuters) - Lewis Group Ltd:

* ‍COMPETITION AUTHORITIES YESTERDAY GRANTED APPROVAL FOR ACQUISITION OF UNITED FURNITURE OUTLETS PROPRIETARY LIMITED​

* ‍ACQUISITION WILL BE ACCOUNTED FOR BY LEWIS WITH EFFECT FROM 1 FEBRUARY 2018​

* ‍ALL CONDITIONS PRECEDENT TO ACQUISITION HAVE NOW BEEN MET AND ACQUISITION IS ACCORDINGLY UNCONDITIONAL​