Nov 13 (Reuters) - Lewis Group Ltd

* HY ‍HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE 15.8% LOWER​

* ‍INTERIM DIVIDEND MAINTAINED AT 100 CENTS PER SHARE​

* SAYS HY ‍REVENUE WAS 3.2% LOWER AS OTHER REVENUE DECLINED BY 9.8%​

* HY ‍HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE 15.8% LOWER AT 163.9 CENTS​

* ‍HY NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE INCREASED FROM 6 040 CENTS TO 6 315 CENTS​

* ‍TRADING ENVIRONMENT IS EXPECTED TO REMAIN CHALLENGING FOR REST OF FINANCIAL YEAR​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: