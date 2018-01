Jan 31 (Reuters) - Lewis Group Ltd:

* ‍DAVID FARRING WOOLLAM HAS WITHDRAWN HIS APPEAL BEFORE SUPREME COURT OF APPEAL IN RELATION TO HIS FIRST DEMAND IN TERMS OF SECTION 165(2) OF COMPANIES ACT​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)