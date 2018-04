April 30 (Reuters) - Lewis Group Ltd:

* FAVOURABLE JUDGMENT FOR LEWIS BY HIGH COURT IN APPEAL BY NATIONAL CREDIT REGULATOR

* HIGH COURT HANDED DOWN JUDGMENT IN LEWIS’ FAVOUR WITH REGARD TO APPEAL BY NCR

* SAYS MATTER WAS DISMISSED WITH COSTS AGAINST NCR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)