BRIEF-Lewis Group Says Reached Settlement Order In Matter Between National Credit Regulator, Lewis Stores

May 3 (Reuters) - Lewis Group Ltd:

* SETTLEMENT RE NATIONAL CREDIT REGULATOR AND LEWIS STORES (PTY) LTD

* SETTLEMENT ORDER IN MATTER BETWEEN NATIONAL CREDIT REGULATOR AND LEWIS STORES (PTY) LTD IN RELATION TO LOSS OF EMPLOYMENT, DISABILITY INSURANCE

* LEWIS, NCR PARTIES AGREED THEY WOULD SEEK ORDER BY CONSENT FROM HIGH COURT SETTING ASIDE AND REPLACING JUDGEMENT OF NCT WITH ORDER FROM HIGH COURT

* DETERMINATION OF NCT THAT LEWIS SHALL, WITHIN 30 CALENDAR DAYS OF ORDER, PAY AMOUNT OF R5 MILLION RAND AS A FINE

* DETERMINATION OF NCT IS LEWIS WILL ENGAGE INDEPENDENT FIRM OF AUDITORS TO REVIEW METHODOLOGY APPLIED IN CONDUCT OF AUDIT CARRIED OUT BY PWC