March 11 (Reuters) - Lexagene Holdings Inc:

* LEXAGENE PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE

* LEXAGENE HOLDINGS INC - TAKING EVERY MEASURE TO ACCELERATE ITS FDA EUA SUBMISSION

* LEXAGENE HOLDINGS - PLANS TO SUBMIT ITS OWN COVID-19 TEST TO FDA FOR EUA TO BE RUN ON LX ANALYZER

* LEXAGENE HOLDINGS INC - ON TRACK TO DELIVER A NEXT-GENERATION PATHOGEN DETECTION SYSTEM IN Q3 2020