BRIEF-Lexibook Expects Limited Impact Due To Coronavirus

March 26 (Reuters) - LEXIBOOK LINGUISTIC ELECTRONIC SYSTEM SA:

* COVID-19: LIMITED IMPACT ON 2019-20 AND 2020-21 FISCAL YEARS

* IN HONG KONG, PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT HAS NOT BEEN DISRUPTED AND NEW FEATURES WILL BE RELEASED NORMALLY IN 2020

* INTENDS TO MAINTAIN AN INTENSE COMMERCIAL ACTIVITY, BY DIRECTING IT TOWARDS CUSTOMERS WHO STILL HAVE POTENTIAL, PARTICULARLY INTERNATIONALLY

* HAS THE NECESSARY CASH FLOW TO DEAL WITH THE TROUBLED CONTEXT

* PRODUCTION IN CHINA HAS GRADUALLY STARTED AGAIN AND LEXIBOOK CONTINUES TO DELIVER MAJORITY OF ORDERS UNDER RELATIVELY NORMAL CONDITIONS DESPITE CIRCUMSTANCES

* BELIEVES IN 2020 IT CAN NOW MAINTAIN A LEVEL OF ACTIVITY AT LEAST EQUIVALENT TO THE LEVEL OF 2019-2020