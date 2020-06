BRIEF-Lexibook FY Net Loss Narrows To 0.1 Million Euros

June 30 (Reuters) - LEXIBOOK LINGUISTIC ELECTRONIC SYSTEM SA :

* FY EBITDA EUR 96,000 VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 25,000 YEAR AGO

* FY NET LOSS EUR 0.1 MILLION VERSUS LOSS EUR 1.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* IMPACT RELATED TO COVID-19 OF AROUND €400K AT THE END OF FY

* SOME OF THE SUSPENDED ORDERS COULD QUICKLY RESUME

* Q1 WILL SEE GROWTH IN DEMAND FOR THE GROUP’S PRODUCTS THANKS TO ITS SUSTAINED POLICY OF INNOVATION AND THE RAPID DEVELOPMENT OF INTERNET SALES

* CHINESE PRODUCTION IMPACTED IN FEB/MARCH CAUSING POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS OF ORDERS (ABOUT 400K€)

* CHINESE PRODUCTION FIRST IMPACTED IN FEBRUARY/MARCH CAUSING UNEXPECTED LOGISTIC COSTS (AIR AND EXPRESS TRANSPORT FOR ABOUT 100K€)