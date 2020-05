May 15 (Reuters) - LEXIBOOK LINGUISTIC ELECTRONIC SYSTEM SA :

* FY CONSOLIDATED REVENUE EUR 23.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 21.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* COVID-19 IMPACTS GROUP PARTICULARLY IN FRANCE

* THE GROUP HAS GOT OFF TO A GOOD START TO THE YEAR THANKS TO THE RAPID DEVELOPMENT OF WEB SALES AND THE GROWTH OF ITS INTERNATIONAL SALES

* OUTLOOK: WILL BE ABLE TO RELEASE NEW PRODUCTS PLANNED FOR THIS YEAR WITHOUT DELAY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)