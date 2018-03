March 26 (Reuters) - Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* LEXICON PHARMACEUTICALS ANNOUNCES REGULATORY SUBMISSIONS FOR SOTAGLIFLOZIN TO TREAT ADULTS WITH TYPE 1 DIABETES

* LEXICON PHARMA - SANOFI SUBMITTED NDA TO FDA FOR SOTAGLIFLOZIN COMBINED WITH INSULIN THERAPY TO IMPROVE GLYCEMIC CONTROL IN ADULTS WITH TYPE 1 DIABETES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: