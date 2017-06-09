BRIEF-Lexicon Pharmac reports positive late-stage data on diabetes drug

June 9 (Reuters) - Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc-

* Lexicon Pharmaceuticals reports positive top-line results in phase 3 intandem3 study for sotagliflozin in patients with type 1 diabetes

* Lexicon Pharmaceuticals reports positive top-line results in phase 3 intandem3 study for sotagliflozin in patients with type 1 diabetes

* Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍study met its primary endpoint​

* Sotagliflozin demonstrated a generally well tolerated safety profile during a 24-week treatment period

* Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc - sotagliflozin demonstrates statistically significant benefit in primary endpoint

* Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc - results support a unique drug profile as an sglt1 and sglt2 inhibitor Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: