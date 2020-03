BRIEF-Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Announces Additional Data On Telotristat Ethyl's Antiproliferative Effects In Patients

March 13 (Reuters) - Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* LEXICON PHARMACEUTICALS ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL DATA ON TELOTRISTAT ETHYL’S ANTIPROLIFERATIVE EFFECTS IN PATIENTS WITH CARCINOID SYNDROME

* LEXICON PHARMACEUTICALS - MAJORITY OF PATIENTS EXPERIENCED PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL IN POST-TELOTRISTAT ETHYL PERIOD, WITH MEDIAN PFS OF 23.7 MONTHS

* LEXICON - OBSERVATIONAL STUDY SHOWED USE OF TELOTRISTAT ETHYL WAS ASSOCIATED WITH MEANINGFUL IMPROVEMENTS IN CARCINOID SYNDROME SYMPTOMS