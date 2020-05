May 13 (Reuters) - Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* LEXICON PHARMACEUTICALS ANNOUNCES PRECLINICAL EFFICACY DATA ON TELOTRISTAT ETHYL’S ANTIPROLIFERATIVE EFFECTS AGAINST VARIOUS CANCER CELL LINES

