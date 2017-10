Sept 19 (Reuters) - Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* European Commission approves Xermelo (Telotristat Ethyl) for the treatment of Carcinoid Syndrome Diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy

* Says ‍approval allows for marketing of Xermelo by co's collaborator Ipsen in all 28 member states of EU, Norway and Iceland​