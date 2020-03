BRIEF-Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Provides An Update On The Sotagliflozin Type 2 Diabetes Program

March 19 (Reuters) - Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* LEXICON PHARMACEUTICALS PROVIDES AN UPDATE ON THE SOTAGLIFLOZIN TYPE 2 DIABETES PROGRAM

* LEXICON PHARMACEUTICALS - TO CLOSE OUT EARLY TWO LONG-TERM OUTCOMES STUDIES OF SOTAGLIFLOZIN, SCORED & SOLOIST

* LEXICON - DECISION TO CLOSE OUT STUDIES EARLY BASED ON ASSESSMENT THAT NEAR-TERM PARTNERSHIP SUFFICIENT TO FUND STUDIES TO COMPLETION IS NOW UNLIKELY

* LEXICON - DECISION TO CLOSE OUT STUDIES EARLY ALSO BASED ON UNCERTAINTIES RELATING TO EFFECTS OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* LEXICON PHARMACEUTICALS - WILL PROVIDE FURTHER INFORMATION REGARDING CLOSE-OUT OF STUDIES ON Q1 RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL IN EARLY MAY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: