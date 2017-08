Aug 15 (Reuters) - Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Lexicon Pharmaceuticals reports additional positive data from pivotal phase 3 intandem2 study of sotagliflozin

* Achievement of intandem2 secondary endpoints replicates intandem1 results​

* Sotagliflozin was generally well tolerated during 28-week extension period​

* New data showed a1c benefit sustained over 52 weeks, achievement of all secondary endpoints for both sotagliflozin doses​