BRIEF-Lexicon Says Terminated Real Estate Purchase And Sale Agreement Dated Jan. 10

May 29 (Reuters) - Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* LEXICON PHARMACEUTICALS - TERMINATED REAL ESTATE PURCHASE AND SALE AGREEMENT DATED JANUARY 10 BETWEEN PURCHASER AND UNIT

* LEXICON PHARMACEUTICALS - AGREEMENT TERMINATED DUE TO UNCERTAINTY IN REAL ESTATE AND FINANCING MARKET CONDITIONS

* LEXICON PHARMACEUTICALS - UNDER AGREEMENT, CO HAD AGREED TO SELL FACILITIES IN WOODLANDS TO PURCHASER FOR $15.0 MILLION

* LEXICON PHARMACEUTICALS -INTEND TO EXPLORE OTHER STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES WITH RESPECT TO THE PROPERTY Source text: (bit.ly/3dhxMeu) Further company coverage: