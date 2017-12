Dec 13 (Reuters) - Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd:

* LEXINFINTECH HOLDINGS LTD SEES U.S. IPO OF 12.0 MILLION AMERICAN DEPOSITARY SHARES REPRESENTING 24.0 MILLION CLASS A ORDINARY SHARES - SEC FILING

* LEXINFINTECH HOLDINGS LTD SAYS CURRENTLY ESTIMATED THAT INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING PRICE PER ADS WILL BE BETWEEN $9.00 AND $11.00