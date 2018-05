BRIEF-Lexinfintech Holdings Reports Qtrly Earnings Per Share $0.07

May 21 (Reuters) - Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd:

* LEXINFINTECH HOLDINGS LTD. REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q1 REVENUE RMB 1.6 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW RMB 1.47 BILLION

* QTRLY GMV OF E-COMMERCE CHANNEL RMB1.2 BILLION, UP 28.0%

* TOTAL LOAN ORIGINATIONS IN Q1 OF 2018 REACHED RMB14.8 BILLION, REPRESENTING AN INCREASE OF 98.3%

* EXPECTS TOTAL LOAN ORIGINATION FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018 TO BE RMB80 BILLION

* LEXINFINTECH HOLDINGS - QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.07

* LEXINFINTECH HOLDINGS - QTRLY NET INCOME PER ADS $0.13

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW CNY 1.06 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S