BRIEF-Lexinfintech Holdings Reports Qtrly Net Income Per ADS Of $0.37

March 24 (Reuters) - Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd:

* LEXINFINTECH HOLDINGS LTD. REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2019 UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS

* QTRLY NET INCOME PER ADS $ 0.37

* CO MAINTAINS TOTAL LOAN ORIGINATIONS GUIDANCE FOR FY 2020 OF BETWEEN RMB170 BILLION AND RMB180 BILLION

* LEXINFINTECH HOLDINGS - AS SITUATIONS SURROUNDING COVID-19 OUTBREAK IN CHINA AND GLOBALLY CONTINUE TO EVOLVE, BUSINESS VISIBILITY REMAINS LIMITED

* LEXINFINTECH - OPERATIONS RETURNING TO NORMAL FROM INTERRUPTION CAUSED BY VIRUS OUTBREAK IN CHINA, WHICH NEGATIVELY AFFECTED ASSET QUALITY IN Q1

* LEXINFINTECH HOLDINGS - CO EXPECT VINTAGE CHARGE-OFF RATES WILL INCREASE OVER THE COURSE OF THE NEXT FEW MONTHS