BRIEF-Lexinfintech To Invest Rmb1 Billion In Partner Cooperation Over Next Three Years

April 19 (Reuters) - LexinFintech Holdings Ltd:

* LEXINFINTECH TO INVEST RMB1 BILLION IN PARTNER COOPERATION OVER NEXT THREE YEARS

* LEXINFINTECH HOLDINGS LTD - ALSO PLANS TO ISSUE MORE CO-BRANDED CREDIT CARDS TO ITS USERS AND TO SUPPORT INSTALLMENT REPAYMENTS TO CREDIT CARDS

* LEXINFINTECH HOLDINGS - PLANS TO LAUNCH A NEW FEATURE ON FENQILE PLATFORM, THROUGH WHICH USERS WILL BE ABLE TO BORROW CASH FROM A LIST OF FIRMS