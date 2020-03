March 12 (Reuters) - LF Equity Income Fund:

* LF EQUITY INCOME FUND - NOW ABLE TO MAKE SECOND CAPITAL DISTRIBUTION TO INVESTORS; AMOUNT WILL BE PAID TO INVESTORS ON OR AROUND MARCH 25

* LF EQUITY INCOME FUND - IN PERIOD UP TO MARCH 10, FURTHER £141.7 MILLION GENERATED BY FUND THROUGH SALE OF ASSETS Further company coverage: