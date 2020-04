BRIEF-LFDE Reports 8% Increase In 9-Month Turnover To EUR 6.2 Mln

April 20 (Reuters) - LA FRANCAISE DE L’ENERGIE SA:

* LA FRANÇAISE DE L’ÉNERGIE: 8% INCREASE IN 9-MONTH TURNOVER TO €6.2 MILLION

* CONFIRMS INSTALLATION OF AT LEAST 5 NEW 1.5 MW COGENERATION PLANTS BY END OF 2020

* LOCKDOWN MEASURES IMPOSED ON ADMINISTRATIVE AUTHORITIES LEAD TO DELAY IN PROCESSING AND DELIVERY OF AUTHORIZATIONS FOR ESTABLISHMENT OF NEW PRODUCTION SITES

* OVER FIRST 9 MONTHS OF FY, TURNOVER OF GAS ACTIVITY REACHED EUR 1.7M, DOWN 28% MAINLY DUE TO ONGOING FALL IN GAS PRICES

* CASH AND BALANCE SHEET SITUATION OF LFDE REMAIN VERY SOLID AND SHOULD BE FURTHER STRENGTHENED WITH EXPECTED COMPLETION OF A BANK LOAN FOR A TOTAL AMOUNT OF OVER EUR 40 MILLION

* GROUP’S PRODUCTION IS NOT AFFECTED BY LOCKDOWN MEASURES AND CONTINUES TO FUNCTION OPTIMALLY

* CONTINUES TO PROGRESS ON ITS PROFITABLE GROWTH PLAN

* PRODUCTION VOLUMES OF GAS AND ELECTRICITY CONTINUE TO GROW AND REACHED THIS QUARTER HIGHEST RECORDED NUMBER