Jan 25 (Reuters) - LG Electronics Inc:

* LG ELECTRONICS, IN MEMO TO RETAIL PARTNERS, SAYS DUE TO U.S. GOVERNMENT‘S TARIFFS ON IMPORTS OF LARGE RESIDENTIAL WASHERS, WILL INITIATE “PRICING ACTIONS”

* LG ELECTRONICS - PLANS TO MINIMIZE DISRUPTION IN SUPPLY OF WASHERS INCLUDE NEW WASHER FACTORY IN CLARKSVILLE, TENNESSEE, DUE TO START PRODUCTION IN Q4 Further company coverage: