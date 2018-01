Jan 29 (Reuters) - LGC Capital Ltd:

* LGC CAPITAL ANNOUNCES $8 MILLION BOUGHT DEAL PRIVATE PLACEMENT

* LGC CAPITAL - LGC TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO MEET ITS OBLIGATIONS WITHIN LGC‘S CURRENT CANNABIS INVESTMENT PORTFOLIO AMONG OTHERS

* LGC CAPITAL - ‍UNDERWRITER AGREED TO BUY 18.4 MILLION UNITS OF CO ON A BOUGHT DEAL PRIVATE PLACEMENT BASIS AT A PRICE OF $0.435 PER UNIT​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: