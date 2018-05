May 15 (Reuters) - LGC Capital Ltd:

* LGC CAPITAL LTD AND GLOBAL CANNA LABS SIGN FINAL AGREEMENTS FOR JAMAICAN CANNABIS TRANSACTION

* LGC CAPITAL LTD - TERMS FOR ROYALTY ACQUISITION HAS BEEN CHANGED TO $2.0 MILLION PAYABLE IN LGC SHARES