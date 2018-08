Aug 1 (Reuters) - LGC Capital Ltd:

* LGC CAPITAL LTD - ENTERED INTO A BINDING AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE 30% OF CAPITAL OF VIRIDI UNIT SA OF SWITZERLAND

* LGC CAPITAL LTD - ACQUIRE 30% INTEREST THROUGH ISSUANCE TO VIRIDI OF THAT NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES OF LGC FOR A VALUE CORRESPONDING TO CHF 3 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: