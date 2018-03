March 6 (Reuters) - Lgc Capital Ltd:

* LGC PROVIDES UPDATE ON TRANSACTION WITH JAMAICAN CANNABIS COMPANY - GLOBAL CANNA LABS LIMITED

* LGC CAPITAL LTD - CO,GLOBAL CANNA LABS LIMITED AGREED TO EXTEND CLOSING DATE OF TRANSACTION, FIRST ANNOUNCED ON JAN 26, 2018, TO END OF MARCH 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: