April 5 (Reuters) - LGI Homes Inc:

* LGI HOMES, INC. REPORTS MARCH AND FIRST QUARTER 2018 HOME CLOSINGS

* LGI HOMES INC SAYS ‍COMPANY ENDED Q1 OF 2018 WITH 1,244 HOME CLOSINGS, A 63.5% INCREASE OVER 761 HOME CLOSINGS DURING Q1 OF 2017​