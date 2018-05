May 8 (Reuters) - LGI Homes Inc:

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.10

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.78 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES FY 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $6.00 TO $7.00

* QTRLY HOME SALES REVENUES INCREASED 71.3% TO $279.0 MILLION

* MAINTAIN OUR POSITIVE OUTLOOK ON REMAINDER OF 2018 AND REAFFIRM OUR GUIDANCE

* HOME CLOSINGS DURING Q1 OF 2018 INCREASED 63.5% TO 1,244

* BELIEVES THAT AVERAGE HOME SALES PRICE IN 2018 WILL BE BETWEEN $220,000 AND $230,000

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $6.21 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S