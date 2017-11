Nov 3 (Reuters) - Lgi Homes Inc

* LGI Homes, Inc. reports October 2017 home closings

* LGI Homes Inc - ‍as of end of October 2017, company had 79 active selling communities​

* LGI Homes Inc - ‍announced 531 homes closed in October 2017, up from 351 home closings in October 2016, representing year-over-year growth of 51.3%​