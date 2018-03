March 21 (Reuters) - Lgl Group Inc:

* THE LGL GROUP, INC. REPORTS FULL YEAR AND Q4 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 REVENUE FELL 2.1 PERCENT TO $5.7 MILLION

* ORDER BACKLOG IMPROVED 11.4% TO $11.7 MILLION AT DECEMBER 31, 2017 FROM $10.5 MILLION AT DECEMBER 31, 2016