BRIEF-LGL to review non-binding acquisition proposal

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Lgl Group Inc

* LGL to review non-binding acquisition proposal

* Lgl Group Inc - ‍announces extension of rights offering expiration to shareholders​

* LGL Group Inc - ‍special committee is reviewing and evaluating proposal from an investment group

* LGL Group Inc says ‍all other terms and conditions of rights offering remain unchanged​

* LGL Group - received non-binding proposal to acquire for cash assets of 2 principal operating units, M-tron Industries and Precise Time and Frequency​