Feb 13 (Reuters) - LH Group Ltd:

* BUSINESS UPDATE IN RELATION TO RECENT OUTBREAK OF NOVEL CORONAVIRUS

* DECIDED TO TEMPORARILY SUSPEND OPERATION OF ALL “ON-YASAI” & “MOU MOU CLUB” RESTAURANTS OF GROUP FROM 13 FEB

* WONG KIT LUNG SIMON, CHAIR &CEO, KO SAU CHEE GRACE, VICE CHAIRPERSON, TO TAKE 50% REDUCTION OF RESPECTIVE REMUNERATION FROM MARCH 1