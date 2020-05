May 7 (Reuters) - LHC Group Inc:

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.70

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $0.69 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* QTRLY NET SERVICE REVENUE INCREASED 2.0% TO $512.9 MILLION

* QTRLY ORGANIC GROWTH IN HOSPICE ADMISSIONS WAS 0.2%

* WITHDRAWN OUR PREVIOUSLY ISSUED GUIDANCE FOR YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2020