Feb 28 (Reuters) - Lhc Group Inc:

* LHC GROUP REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.62

* SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $3.00 TO $3.20

* FISCAL YEAR 2018 NET SERVICE REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO BE IN A RANGE OF $1.22 BILLION TO $1.25 BILLION

* QTRLY ‍SHR $1.02​

* QTRLY NET SERVICE REVENUE $292.4 MILLION VERSUS $235.4 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.61, REVENUE VIEW $281.6 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.88, REVENUE VIEW $1.19 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S