BRIEF-LHC Group Reports Q4 Adjusted Earnings Per Share $1.15

Feb 26 (Reuters) - LHC Group Inc:

* LHC GROUP ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.70

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $1.14 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* QTRLY NET SERVICE REVENUE INCREASED 4.2% TO $531.3 MILLION

* FULL YEAR 2020 NET SERVICE REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO BE IN A RANGE OF $2.13 BILLION TO $2.18 BILLION

* SEES FY 2020 EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE TO BE IN A RANGE OF $4.60 TO $4.80

* FOR Q1 ENDING MARCH 31, 2020, NET SERVICE REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO BE $500 MILLION TO $510 MILLION

* FOR Q1 ENDING MARCH 31, 2020 EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE IS EXPECTED TO BE IN A RANGE OF $0.70 TO $0.80

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.97, REVENUE VIEW $539.3 MILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* FY2020 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $4.74, REVENUE VIEW $2.24 BILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* Q4 REVENUE VIEW $545.6 MILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA