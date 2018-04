BRIEF-LHC Group Updates 2018 Guidance For Combined Company

April 2 (Reuters) - LHC Group Inc:

* LHC GROUP ANNOUNCES SUCCESSFUL COMPLETION AND EFFECTIVENESS OF MERGER WITH ALMOST FAMILY

* UPDATES 2018 GUIDANCE FOR COMBINED COMPANY

* ANNOUNCES NEW $500 MILLION SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITY

* NET SERVICE REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO BE IN A RANGE OF $1.84 BILLION TO $1.89 BILLION IN 2018 FOR COMBINED CO

* ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IS EXPECTED TO BE IN A RANGE OF $3.45 TO $3.55 IN 2018 FOR COMBINED CO

* "CONFIDENT IN ACHIEVING $25 MLN IN PRE-TAX SYNERGIES BY END OF 2019 AND LOOK FORWARD TO ADDITIONAL ACCRETION IN 2019 AND BEYOND"