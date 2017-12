Dec 28 (Reuters) - Lhn Ltd:

* RAISED HK$79.8 MILLION IN TOTAL GROSS PROCEEDS THROUGH OFFERING ​

* HONG KONG PUBLIC OFFERING PORTION OF SHARE OFFERING IN HONG KONG ABOUT 5.93 TIMES OVER-SUBSCRIBED, OFFER PRICE SET AT HK$1.90 PER SHARE

* NET PROCEEDS OF ABOUT HK$46.5 MILLION FROM GLOBAL OFFERING