Feb 12 (Reuters) - Lhn Ltd:

* Q1 REVENUE WAS S$25.9 MILLION, DOWN 2.0% YEAR-ON-YEAR

* LOSS IN SHARE OF RESULTS OF ASSOCIATES & JV OF ABOUT S$0.1 MILLION IN 1Q2018 VERSUS PROFIT OF ABOUT S$3.9 MILLION IN 1Q2017​