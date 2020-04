April 29 (Reuters) - LHN Ltd:

* RENOVATIONS OF OUR CURRENT PROJECTS IN SINGAPORE AND OVERSEAS ARE ALSO EXPECTED TO BE DELAYED DUE TO COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* GROUP OBTAINED APPROVAL FOR EXEMPTION FOR SUSPENSION OF ESSENTIAL SERVICES OF BUSINESS ACTIVITIES

* LHN LTD SEES RENTAL COLLECTIONS UNDER SPACE OPTIMISATION BUSINESS LIKELY TO BE AFFECTED FOR SUBLEASES OF COMMERCIAL & INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)