March 20 (Reuters) - LHT Holdings Ltd:

* UPDATES ON RESTRICTED MOVEMENT CONTROL ORDER

* CO HAS ALREADY ARRANGED ACCOMMODATION IN SINGAPORE FOR EMPLOYEES WHO AGREE TO REMAIN IN SINGAPORE DURING PERIOD OF RMO

* MANUFACTURING FACILITIES IN MALAYSIA TEMPORARILY CLOSED IN COMPLIANCE WITH RMO DIRECTIVE

* WORKING CLOSELY WITH MALAYSIAN AUTHORITIES TO OBTAIN CLEARANCE FOR RESUMPTION OF OPERATIONS

* ARRANGED ACCOMMODATION IN SINGAPORE FOR THOSE WHO AGREE TO REMAIN DURING PERIOD OF RMO