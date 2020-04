April 3 (Reuters) - LHT Holdings Ltd:

* OBTAINED CONDITIONAL APPROVALS FROM RELEVANT AUTHORITIES TO OPERATE MANUFACTURING FACILITIES IN MALAYSIA NOTWITHSTANDING RMO OR PKP

* GROUP HAS THEREFORE RESUMED OPERATIONS IN ITS MANUFACTURING FACILITIES IN MALAYSIA

