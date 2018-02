Feb 13 (Reuters) - LHV GROUP AS:

* SAYS FINANCIAL PLAN FOR 2018 FORECASTS GROUP’S INCOME TO INCREASE BY 20 PERCENT AND CONSOLIDATED NET PROFIT TO GROW BY 10 PCT‍​

* SAYS BASED ON THE FINANCIAL FORECAST LHV’S CONSOLIDATED NET PROFIT TO REACH EUR 54.1 MILLION IN 2022 Source text : bit.ly/2Ckf7f2 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)