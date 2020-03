BRIEF-LI & Fung Says COVID-19 Will Cause Major Uncertainty For 2020 & Beyond

March 20 (Reuters) - LI & Fung Ltd:

* COVID-19 WILL CAUSE MAJOR UNCERTAINTY FOR 2020 AND BEYOND

* SO FAR, RETAIL HAS BEEN WEAK OVER FIRST TWO MONTHS OF 2020

* COVID-19 VIRUS IMPACT IS ADDING EVEN MORE VOLATILITY AND UNCERTAINTY TO 2020 OUTLOOK

* EXPECT MULTI-YEAR DESTOCKING TREND IN RETAIL TO CONTINUE IN 2020

* EXPECT ONSHORE WHOLESALE BUSINESS TO REMAIN UNDER PRESSURE

* ORGANIC GROWTH MOMENTUM OF IN-COUNTRY LOGISTICS BUSINESS IS EXPECTED TO FACE SOME HEADWINDS IN 2020

* EXPECT TO CONTINUE OUR RESTRUCTURING & REORGANIZING EFFORTS OVER COURSE OF NEXT FEW YEARS

