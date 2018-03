March 22 (Reuters) - Li Ning Co Ltd:

* FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO EQUITY HOLDERS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS RMB 515.2 MILLION VERSUS RMB 255.5 MILLION

* FY REVENUE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS RMB 8.87 BILLION VERSUS RMB 8.02 BILLION

* FY OVERALL SAME-STORE-SALES RECORDED MID-SINGLE DIGIT GROWTH